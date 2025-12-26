India flags US H-1B visa delays, new rules frustrate applicants

Why does it matter?

With India making up 71% of all H-1B approvals, these delays hit Indian professionals especially hard.

Interview slots are now being pushed further out, making it tough for people waiting on job offers or renewals.

Employers are worried too—project delays and staffing gaps are becoming common, while applicants can only reschedule interviews once.

For many young professionals dreaming of working in the US, this process just got a lot more stressful and uncertain.