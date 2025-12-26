Next Article
Pune's cold streak breaks decade-old record
India
Pune just hit its 18th morning in a row with temperatures below 10°C—Shivajinagar recorded a chilly 9.9°C on Friday, smashing the city's previous December record from 2013.
Even daytime highs have dipped, sticking around a cool 27.5°C since Christmas Eve, according to the IMD.
Why does it matter?
This long cold spell isn't just about extra sweaters—frost can harm crops, dry air can make breathing tougher for some people, and slippery roads mean commuters need to be careful.
The IMD says nights will stay cold for a few more days but should warm up slightly by New Year's Eve, with sunnier days ahead and highs near 29°C.