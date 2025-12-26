Next Article
India's gas pipelines are growing fast—here's what that means
India
India's natural gas pipeline network just hit 25,429km as of March 2025, with another 10,459km under construction.
The government is pushing hard for cleaner energy and better access across the country, and this big expansion is a major step in that direction.
Why does it matter?
For anyone interested in how India is tackling clean energy, this is a big deal.
The new "One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff" plan aims to make gas prices fairer for everyone by standardizing rates on most pipelines.
Plus, schemes like PMUY have helped over 10 crore households get LPG connections and expanded city gas to more homes—making cleaner fuel options more accessible than ever before.