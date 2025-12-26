UP schools to start daily newspaper reading for students
UP's government schools are now making daily newspaper reading a must, hoping to help students swap some screen time for real-world knowledge.
An order issued on December 23, 2025, by additional chief secretary (basic and secondary education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma directs schools to weave newspapers into their daily routine.
Both Hindi and English papers will be part of the routine—so students get a mix of news and perspectives every day.
Why this matters for students
Each morning, there'll be a quick 10-minute session where students read and share top stories.
The idea is to boost general knowledge, sharpen vocab, and help with writing skills—all while getting everyone more tuned in to current events.
Plus, by discussing different viewpoints and local stories, students can build critical thinking skills and become more thoughtful about what's happening around them.