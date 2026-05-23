India fuel prices rise 3rd time in 10 days India May 23, 2026

If you've noticed your wallet feeling lighter at the pump lately, you're not alone. Petrol, diesel, and CNG prices in India just went up for the third time in 10 days.

In Delhi, petrol is now ₹99.51 per liter (up by ₹0.87), diesel is ₹92.49 per liter (up by ₹0.91), and CNG costs ₹81.09 per kilogram after a ₹1 hike.