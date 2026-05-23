India fuel prices rise 3rd time in 10 days
India
If you've noticed your wallet feeling lighter at the pump lately, you're not alone. Petrol, diesel, and CNG prices in India just went up for the third time in 10 days.
In Delhi, petrol is now ₹99.51 per liter (up by ₹0.87), diesel is ₹92.49 per liter (up by ₹0.91), and CNG costs ₹81.09 per kilogram after a ₹1 hike.
Mumbai and Kolkata petrol above ₹108
Mumbai and Kolkata aren't spared either: petrol there is now over ₹108 and ₹110 per liter, with diesel also climbing close to ₹97 per liter after similar hikes this week.
Fuel supply remains stable despite these price jumps, while the ongoing Middle East conflict and uncertainty in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have added to market uncertainty.