India fuel prices rise after Middle East oil shipping disruption

Government cites smallest increase outside Gulf

Even though crude prices shot up worldwide, India kept fuel rates steady for 76 days, longer than any other big economy.

The government says its just under ₹5 per liter increase is actually the smallest among major countries (outside the Gulf), especially when you look at Pakistan's 54.9% jump or the United States's 44.5%.

They also point out previous tax cuts and efforts to keep prices manageable, absorbing huge revenue losses to soften the blow for consumers.