India is gearing up for 100+ tsunami-ready villages by late 2025 or early 2026

Odisha got a head start, with its disaster authority piloting the project back in 2019. The first two tsunami-ready villages—Venkatraipur and Noliasahi—were certified in 2020. Now, 24 Odisha villages are certified, and another 72 are set to join them soon.

Other states catching up & what's next

States like Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also working toward certification.

Kerala aims for nine tsunami-ready villages by early next year.

Behind the scenes, INCOIS (the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services) keeps an eye on global quakes and issues warnings—reminding everyone that full coastal readiness is the goal by 2030.