India Meteorological Department warns rain and thunderstorms across Indian regions

Central eastern India rain may 6-11

Central and eastern regions will get scattered rain and strong winds (up to 50km per hour) between May 6-11.

If you're in west Rajasthan, watch out for heatwave conditions.

Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra will be hot and humid, prompting a yellow alert on May 6.

Delhi folks can expect partly cloudy skies with possible thunderstorms the same day, and temperatures could climb to 36 to 38 degrees Celsius by May 8.

Northwest India might also see more rain thanks to a fresh western disturbance around May 10-11.