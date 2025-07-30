Next Article
India mulls US's 25% tariff on exports
India is taking a close look at the 25% tariff the US just imposed on its exports, following a move by President Trump.
The government says it's still committed to working out a fair trade deal with the US and isn't rushing into any decisions.
India promises to shield farmers, MSMEs from fallout
Officials have promised to protect Indian farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs from any fallout.
They pointed to their recent win in striking a trade deal with the UK as proof that India knows how to handle tough negotiations.
The focus now is on keeping the economy steady while making sure India's interests are safe in global trade talks.