Kerala HC halts euthanizing sick, injured strays amid dog attack

The court wants real numbers—ordering the government to share data on stray dog populations, bite cases, and vaccinations within two weeks. District-level panels will soon be set up to handle attack victim compensation.

Kerala has about 300,000 stray dogs, but less than 16,000 have been sterilized in 2024-2025—even though there's money set aside for it.

None of the state's animal birth control centers are actually running right now.

The court called out these gaps and pushed for urgent fixes so people feel safer without being unfair to animals.

