President Murmu visits historic Dakshineswar Kali Temple, joins evening aarti
President Droupadi Murmu stopped by the famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Wednesday, soaking in its historic vibes along the Hooghly River.
Built back in 1855, this temple is a major spiritual spot and is known for its unique nine-spired architecture, plus a cluster of Shiva temples and a Radha-Krishna shrine.
Significance of the temple
Dakshineswar isn't just another temple—it's where Sri Ramakrishna once served as priest, inspiring generations through his teachings and sparking the creation of the Ramakrishna Mission.
President Murmu joined the evening aarti after attending AIIMS-Kalyani's first convocation nearby, then spent the night at Raj Bhavan.
President Murmu's schedule in Kolkata
Kolkata had to deal with extra traffic restrictions for security while she was in town.
Before heading back to Delhi on Thursday, President Murmu is set to meet with local intellectuals—a packed schedule that highlights both tradition and today's conversations.