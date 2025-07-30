President Murmu visits historic Dakshineswar Kali Temple, joins evening aarti India Jul 30, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu stopped by the famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Wednesday, soaking in its historic vibes along the Hooghly River.

Built back in 1855, this temple is a major spiritual spot and is known for its unique nine-spired architecture, plus a cluster of Shiva temples and a Radha-Krishna shrine.