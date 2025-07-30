Next Article
India resumes work on controversial Sawalkot dam in Pakistan-administered Kashmir
India is moving forward with the Sawalkot Hydro Electric Project on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, a plan that had been on hold due to Pakistan's objections under the Indus Waters Treaty.
With that treaty now suspended since April 2023, work is back on track, led by NHPC and backed by a ₹209 crore investment.
Clean energy boost for northern grid
Once finished, Sawalkot will add nearly 8,000 million units of clean energy each year to the northern grid—helping power homes and industries across the region.
It's also part of a bigger push to ramp up renewable energy in Jammu and Kashmir, alongside other projects like Pakal Dul, Kawar, and Kiru already underway.