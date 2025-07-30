India resumes work on controversial Sawalkot dam in Pakistan-administered Kashmir India Jul 30, 2025

India is moving forward with the Sawalkot Hydro Electric Project on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, a plan that had been on hold due to Pakistan's objections under the Indus Waters Treaty.

With that treaty now suspended since April 2023, work is back on track, led by NHPC and backed by a ₹209 crore investment.