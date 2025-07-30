lowongan kerja di jakarta Woman held foried for spreading
A woman from Bengaluru, Shama Parveen Ansari, has been arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad for allegedly running Facebook and Instagram accounts that promoted Al-Qaeda-linked content.
Her pages, which had over 10,000 followers, shared speeches pushing armed jihad and calls for an uprising against the Indian government.
She was also in contact with people in Pakistan to spread this material.
Ansari's arrest part of larger ATS operation
Ansari's arrest followed a wider ATS crackdown last week that saw four others detained across Delhi, Noida, Ahmedabad, and Modasa for sharing similar extremist content—one of them reportedly used videos from her accounts.
Now, investigators are digging into her connections with foreign terror groups and how far her online network may have spread radical ideas.