India needs $22.7 trillion to hit net-zero target: NITI Aayog

India will need $22.7 trillion in investments to reach net-zero emissions by 2070, according to a new NITI Aayog report, which also discusses its "Viksit Bharat" vision. Hitting these goals means boosting annual investment from around $135 billion in 2024 to about $500 billion each year.

Funding sources and challenges Most of the funding—about $16.2 trillion—will come from within India, but there's still a $6.5 trillion gap that needs international support.

By 2050, just the power sector alone will need a massive upfront push of $5 trillion.

Key areas for investment The biggest chunk of investment will go into making cities greener—think better housing, cleaner transport, water systems, and sanitation.

The plan also calls for cleaner cement using carbon capture tech, more aluminum made with renewable energy, and green upgrades for small businesses.