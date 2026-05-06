India orders 1 gas connection per home to manage supplies
India just rolled out a new "one home, one gas connection" rule to deal with the global energy crunch.
If your place has piped natural gas (PNG), you'll need to give up your LPG cylinder: no more keeping both.
The move comes as the government tries to manage fuel supplies amid rising tensions in the Middle East, especially near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Households with PNG denied LPG refills
Households with both PNG and LPG are now being denied LPG refills, so only homes without PNG get priority access.
Not following the rule could mean fines or even getting your service cut off.
If you're not sure about your status, you can quickly check online at mypngd.in or through your LPG provider using your mobile number or LPG ID.
Nearly 50,000 people have already surrendered their extra cylinders since this kicked in. Looks like folks are adapting fast.