India orders 1 gas connection per home to manage supplies

Households with PNG denied LPG refills

Households with both PNG and LPG are now being denied LPG refills, so only homes without PNG get priority access.

Not following the rule could mean fines or even getting your service cut off.

If you're not sure about your status, you can quickly check online at mypngd.in or through your LPG provider using your mobile number or LPG ID.

Nearly 50,000 people have already surrendered their extra cylinders since this kicked in. Looks like folks are adapting fast.