India rebukes Asif Ali Zardari over internal affairs comments
India
India wasn't having it after Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari made remarks about its internal affairs.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shot back, calling his comments "unwarranted" and "absurd," and made it clear that Zardari has no locus standi (basically, no right) to weigh in on what happens inside India.
MEA highlights Pakistan human rights record
Turning the tables, the MEA highlighted Pakistan's own track record with human rights and minority treatment.
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Zardari's words as a "deliberate political attack" fueled by "bigotry and hatred," saying they reflect deeper problems in how Pakistan handles its own people.