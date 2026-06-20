India rebukes Asif Ali Zardari over internal affairs comments India Jun 20, 2026

India wasn't having it after Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari made remarks about its internal affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shot back, calling his comments "unwarranted" and "absurd," and made it clear that Zardari has no locus standi (basically, no right) to weigh in on what happens inside India.