India reduces train accidents by 77% in last 10 years
Good news for train travelers: India has cut train accidents by 77% over the past 10 years, dropping from 135 cases in 2014-15 to just 31 in 2024-25.
This big improvement comes thanks to smarter safety measures and the rollout of Kavach, a homegrown automatic train protection system.
Kavach has been a game changer
Kavach has been a game changer—it's already running on 4,000km of track and uses tech like optical fiber and data centers to keep trains safer.
But even with these upgrades, challenges remain—the 2023 Odisha crash was a painful reminder.
With millions relying on trains every day, keeping up the focus on safety is crucial as India modernizes its railways.