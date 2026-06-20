India rejects Asif Ali Zardari criticism over Ganj Shaheeda Mosque

Demolition notice issued for land redevelopment

The demolition notice was issued by Indian Railways as part of a project to reclaim land for redevelopment, with a deadline set for June 20, 2026.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also pointed out Pakistan's own poor record on minority rights, saying, "India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India."

Zardari had called on India to immediately halt such actions and urged the protection of minority rights and shared cultural heritage, but India isn't having it.