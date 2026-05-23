India slashed excise, lowered fuel prices ahead of Hormuz disruption

India froze prices during Hormuz crisis

During the Hormuz crisis, India froze retail fuel prices for 76 days, even though state-run oil companies took financial hits.

When price increases finally happened in May 2026, they were limited to just 5%, way less than the massive jumps seen elsewhere (like up to 90% in some countries).

The report called India's response "the smallest material upward movement" among "major economies outside Gulf producers."