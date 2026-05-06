India strengthens cyber defenses after Anthropic's Mythos AI finds 0-days
India is ramping up its defenses after Mythos AI, a powerful system from Anthropic, made headlines for spotting hidden software flaws called zero-day vulnerabilities.
This tech can turn weeks of hacking into just hours, and even though it's not public, select companies like Apple have gotten access, raising real concerns about how it could be misused.
India outlines real-time bank threat sharing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the finance ministry's threat "unprecedented" and called top bankers into a high-level security meeting.
India's new strategy includes real-time information sharing between banks, faster responses with CERT-In, and tighter teamwork through the Indian Banks's Association.
The Reserve Bank is also looking to boost these protections.
Globally, countries like the US are taking similar steps as everyone races to keep up with fast-evolving AI threats.