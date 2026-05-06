India strengthens cyber defenses after Anthropic's Mythos AI finds 0-days

India outlines real-time bank threat sharing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the finance ministry's threat "unprecedented" and called top bankers into a high-level security meeting.

India's new strategy includes real-time information sharing between banks, faster responses with CERT-In, and tighter teamwork through the Indian Banks's Association.

The Reserve Bank is also looking to boost these protections.

Globally, countries like the US are taking similar steps as everyone races to keep up with fast-evolving AI threats.