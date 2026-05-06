India to host inaugural International Big Cat Alliance Summit
India
India's gearing up to host the very first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit from June 1-3, 2026.
With representatives from 95 countries flying in, the goal is simple but huge: team up globally to protect big cats and their habitats.
The theme says it all: "Save Big Cats, Save Humanity, Save Ecosystem."
Delhi Declaration targets big cat conservation
The event will introduce the "Delhi Declaration," a plan focused on cross-border teamwork and shared priorities for saving big cats like tigers, lions, cheetahs, and jaguars.
More than 400 people, including world leaders, scientists, and conservationists, will be there to brainstorm ways to restore habitats and spark new ideas for wildlife protection.