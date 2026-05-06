India to host inaugural International Big Cat Alliance Summit India May 06, 2026

India's gearing up to host the very first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit from June 1-3, 2026.

With representatives from 95 countries flying in, the goal is simple but huge: team up globally to protect big cats and their habitats.

The theme says it all: "Save Big Cats, Save Humanity, Save Ecosystem."