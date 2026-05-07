India to produce ozone friendly HFOs as SRF invests ₹2,300cr
India
India is gearing up to produce hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), new, ozone-friendly refrigerant gasses, right here in the country.
These will replace the older, more harmful HFCs as part of a global push for cleaner technology.
SRF Ltd. is investing ₹2,300 crore in a big new HFO plant in Odisha to make this happen.
SRF patents HFOs, shares jump 7.5%
SRF has developed its own in-house HFO process and filed patents for HFOs, so India won't have to depend on foreign suppliers anymore, a big step as global rules tighten after 2032.
Already the top supplier of air-conditioner refrigerants in India, SRF could see even more growth as demand for greener options rises; its shares jumped 7.5% after the news and its market value now tops ₹80,000 crore.