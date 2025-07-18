India won't tolerate threats, says Amit Shah in Jaipur
Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Jaipur, made it clear that India won't tolerate threats.
Pointing to past military actions like the Uri and Pulwama strikes, he emphasized India's message that no one should mess with the country, highlighting the country's tough stance on terrorism under PM Modi.
Rajasthan has made big strides under Modi, says Shah
Shah also talked about Rajasthan's progress—especially cracking down on exam paper leaks with a Special Investigation Team.
He credited Modi's leadership for boosting security and pushing important reforms in the state.
Cooperative societies are powering rural development
He emphasized how cooperative societies are powering rural development, now reaching 98% of villages and supporting 31 crore people.
These groups help farmers get better access to essentials like fertilizers and play a big role in food production across the country.