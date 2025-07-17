Uttarakhand to install world's tallest flagpoles at its borders India Jul 17, 2025

Uttarakhand is about to make a statement at its borders by putting up 251-foot-tall saffron flags—officially the tallest religious flagpoles in the world.

The first one, called 'Dharma Dhwaj,' just had its foundation stone laid near the Ganga in Haridwar.

These massive flags are meant to welcome visitors and highlight Uttarakhand's identity as 'Dev Bhoomi' (Land of the Gods).