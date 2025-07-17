Next Article
Uttarakhand to install world's tallest flagpoles at its borders
Uttarakhand is about to make a statement at its borders by putting up 251-foot-tall saffron flags—officially the tallest religious flagpoles in the world.
The first one, called 'Dharma Dhwaj,' just had its foundation stone laid near the Ganga in Haridwar.
These massive flags are meant to welcome visitors and highlight Uttarakhand's identity as 'Dev Bhoomi' (Land of the Gods).
Haridwar leads the way
This project brings together local groups like Shri Ganga Sabha, Har Ki Pauri management, and others, showing some real community spirit.
With Haridwar leading the way, every major entry point will soon have these record-breaking flags—making Uttarakhand stand out while giving travelers a memorable first impression.