Karnataka Cabinet to issue khata for illegal buildings in Bengaluru
Big update for Bengaluru homeowners: the Karnataka Cabinet just approved a plan to regularize many unauthorized buildings by issuing official Khata documents.
If your property meets certain conditions, you could finally get that all-important A-Khata or B-Khata—think of it as your property's official ID.
Minister H K Patil says this initiative aims to bring some order and peace of mind to folks living in these areas.
B-Khata properties will be governed by the Act.
The Cabinet also decided that B-Khata properties will now be covered under stricter planning laws (the KTCP Act), aiming to improve safety and stop random, unregulated construction.
Plus, they're cracking down on land misuse—revoking an earlier decision that released 56 acres acquired by the city's development authority, and promising action against officials who messed up.
All in all, it's a move toward clearer rules and safer neighborhoods for everyone.