Karnataka Cabinet to issue khata for illegal buildings in Bengaluru India Jul 17, 2025

Big update for Bengaluru homeowners: the Karnataka Cabinet just approved a plan to regularize many unauthorized buildings by issuing official Khata documents.

If your property meets certain conditions, you could finally get that all-important A-Khata or B-Khata—think of it as your property's official ID.

Minister H K Patil says this initiative aims to bring some order and peace of mind to folks living in these areas.