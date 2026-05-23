Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tangste Ladakh, 3 injured
India
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tangste, Ladakh on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 during a routine flight.
All three on board, including Division commander Maj. Gen. Sachin Mehta and two pilots, were injured, but thankfully their injuries are minor.
Army probes crash, plans homegrown helicopters
The Army has launched an investigation to figure out what went wrong, looking at technical or environmental causes.
This crash highlights worries about the aging Cheetah fleet, which has seen several accidents in the past.
To boost safety and keep up with tough terrain like Ladakh, the Army plans to replace these helicopters with newer, homegrown light utility helicopters.