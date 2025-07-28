Next Article
Indian Army kills 3 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Early Monday, the Indian Army carried out 'Operation Mahadev' in Jammu and Kashmir's Dachigam forest, killing three terrorists after getting solid intel about their presence.
The operation wrapped up smoothly with no harm to Army personnel.
Officials say this targeted action is a key move to tackle ongoing terror threats in the area.
Counter-terror operations still active in Dachigam
Security teams are now working to figure out who the killed terrorists were and which groups they belonged to.
Counter-terror operations are still active in Dachigam and across J&K, as part of a bigger push by the Army to keep militancy under control and maintain peace in the region.