Barabanki stampede: Two killed, over 40 injured at temple

CM offers condolences, announces compensation

The victims have been identified as Prashant Kumar (22) and Ramesh Kumar (35), who both passed away while getting treated.

Five of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to higher medical centers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences and announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, along with a directive for an inquiry into what went wrong.

Police are still managing crowds at the temple and investigating how this could have happened.