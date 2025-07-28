Barabanki stampede: Two killed, over 40 injured at temple
A tragic stampede broke out early Monday at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, during a crowded Jalabhishek ritual.
Things turned chaotic when a high-tension wire—damaged by monkeys—fell onto a tin shed, causing an electric shock that sent panic through the crowd.
Sadly, two young men lost their lives and over 40 people were injured.
CM offers condolences, announces compensation
The victims have been identified as Prashant Kumar (22) and Ramesh Kumar (35), who both passed away while getting treated.
Five of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to higher medical centers.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences and announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, along with a directive for an inquiry into what went wrong.
Police are still managing crowds at the temple and investigating how this could have happened.