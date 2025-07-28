Tamil Nadu: Dalit man killed for loving upper-caste woman

Girlfriend's brother turns himself in

Kavin was confronted and attacked by his girlfriend's brother, Surjeet, who then fled but later turned himself in to police.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage and have completed a post-mortem.

Kavin's family is refusing to accept his body until action is taken against Surjeet and the girlfriend's parents—both reportedly police officers themselves.

The case is being actively investigated as a caste-based murder.