Tamil Nadu: Dalit man killed for loving upper-caste woman
A 25-year-old Dalit IT professional named Kavin was allegedly murdered in Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.
Police suspect it was an honor killing—Kavin had been dating his former schoolmate, but her family strongly opposed their relationship.
The attack happened near a private hospital in Thirunelveli, where she works.
Girlfriend's brother turns himself in
Kavin was confronted and attacked by his girlfriend's brother, Surjeet, who then fled but later turned himself in to police.
Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage and have completed a post-mortem.
Kavin's family is refusing to accept his body until action is taken against Surjeet and the girlfriend's parents—both reportedly police officers themselves.
The case is being actively investigated as a caste-based murder.