Indian government approves ₹11,000cr push to boost pulse production

Why is this important?

India currently imports about 10% of its pulses, so global price swings can hit both your plate and your wallet.

This mission aims to make the country self-sufficient in pulses by 2030-31 by supporting farmers with better seeds, storage, and market prices—especially for staples like Tur, Urad, and Masoor.

The MSP hike is meant to boost rural incomes and food security so that farmers get fairer deals while everyone gets more stable prices at home.