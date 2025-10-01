Why 'I love Muhammad' posters in UP created a ruckus

'I love Mahadev,' 'I love Yogi Ji' posters come up

Right after, new posters popped up saying "I Love Mahadev" and "I Love Yogi Ji," making things even tenser locally.

This back-and-forth shows just how sensitive public religious displays have become in Uttar Pradesh, with small actions quickly turning into big community flashpoints.

It's a reminder of how tricky balancing free expression and harmony can be these days.