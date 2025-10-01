Next Article
Why 'I love Muhammad' posters in UP created a ruckus
India
Ghaziabad police recently took down "I Love Muhammad" posters from several neighborhoods after Bajrang Dal members objected.
Police say it was a precaution due to recent unrest in Bareilly, not outside pressure.
No cases were registered in this regard.
'I love Mahadev,' 'I love Yogi Ji' posters come up
Right after, new posters popped up saying "I Love Mahadev" and "I Love Yogi Ji," making things even tenser locally.
This back-and-forth shows just how sensitive public religious displays have become in Uttar Pradesh, with small actions quickly turning into big community flashpoints.
It's a reminder of how tricky balancing free expression and harmony can be these days.