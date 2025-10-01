Next Article
SUV crashes into hotel seating area, no 1 hurt
India
On Saturday in Kheda district, Gujarat, a white SUV lost control—apparently due to a mechanical issue—and crashed into the seating area of a hotel.
Luckily, no one was sitting in the area at the time.
CCTV footage caught the car bumping into tables and chairs before stopping.
Police are looking into whether the car had a fault
After the crash, hotel staff rushed out to check on everyone and make sure things were okay.
The police have impounded the vehicle and are looking into whether a mechanical fault really caused it.
Hotel management says they'll review their safety protocols going forward.
No one was hurt and, for now, there are no criminal charges as the investigation continues.