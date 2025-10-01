Next Article
Why Bisrakh village near Noida worships Ravana instead of burning him
In Bisrakh village near Greater Noida, Dussehra flips the script—here, people honor Ravana instead of burning his effigy.
Locals believe this is Ravana's birthplace, and the village's ancient Shiva temple (said to be built by his father Vishrava) is at the heart of these unique rituals.
The Shiva temple features an octagonal Lingam that stretches underground and walls carved with scenes from Ravana's life.
Villagers see Ravana as a wise protector.
Bisrakh isn't alone—Kanpur's Dashanan Temple also honors Ravana as a guardian figure.
These traditions show how local beliefs can reshape epic stories and keep India's cultural mix vibrant and evolving.