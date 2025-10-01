Why Bisrakh village near Noida worships Ravana instead of burning him India Oct 01, 2025

In Bisrakh village near Greater Noida, Dussehra flips the script—here, people honor Ravana instead of burning his effigy.

Locals believe this is Ravana's birthplace, and the village's ancient Shiva temple (said to be built by his father Vishrava) is at the heart of these unique rituals.