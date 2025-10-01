India's 5th-generation jet program takes off; HAL, Tata submit bid 

Seven of India's leading defense firms have submitted bids to collaborate with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. The AMCA is India's ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter program. The players who have submitted the bids are Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), and Adani Defence.

Project assessment Committee headed by A. Sivathanu Pillai will evaluate bids Two firms will eventually be shortlisted to share a ₹15,000 crore fund to develop five prototypes before full-scale manufacturing rights are granted. The evaluation of the bids will be done by a committee headed by former BrahMos Aerospace chief A Sivathanu Pillai. The recommendations of this panel will be sent to the Defence Ministry. The AMCA project, which is estimated to cost nearly ₹2 lakh crore, aims to deliver at least 125 advanced fighter jets for the Indian Air Force﻿.

Technological leap AMCA designed to be a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet The AMCA is designed to be a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet with advanced stealth features, internal weapons bays, and cutting-edge avionics. Its operational ceiling is 55,000 feet with a weapons load of 1,500kg internally and 5,500kg externally. The aircraft is expected to be powered by the US-made GE F414 engine in its initial version and an indigenous engine in its advanced model.

Strategic push AMCA part of India's military modernization push The AMCA project is part of India's larger strategy to modernize its military and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Recent upgrades include a ₹63,000 crore deal to procure 26 Rafale-M jets from Dassault Aviation and expansion of indigenous naval assets. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also committed to securing $100 billion worth of domestic defense contracts by 2033.