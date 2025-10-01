Next Article
PM Modi's demographic mission: Addressing infiltration concerns
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced the Demographic Mission during his Independence Day speech this August.
The goal? To address the risks posed by illegal infiltrators, which he described as a real challenge to India's social harmony and security.
He spoke about this at the RSS centenary event in New Delhi, emphasizing the risks to social harmony, internal security, and the future.
Cracking down on illegal settlements
The Demographic Mission will track demographic changes and crack down on illegal settlements, aiming to protect jobs.
Modi also took a moment to appreciate the RSS for its efforts in building an inclusive society.
Overall, he sees this mission as a way to strengthen India's social fabric for a more secure future.