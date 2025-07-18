Next Article
Indian man trafficked to Colombia for US job, rescued
Balwinder Singh, 25, from Punjab, was trafficked to Colombia after his family paid ₹28 lakh to agents hoping he'd reach the US via the "donkey route."
Instead, he was kidnapped and held in jungle camps with other Indian youths.
Three captives died after severe torture, and families were sent videos demanding ransom.
Family sold house for son's 'better future'
After nearly three months in brutal captivity, Singh managed to escape and trekked about 600km before finally reaching out to his family in May 2025.
His parents had sold their home and land for his journey and later sought help from MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, who worked with officials to bring him back safely.
Police have now named four local agents in a complaint.
