Amarnath Yatra resumes after rain break, over 2.35 lakh pilgrims
The Amarnath Yatra, a major pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, is moving again after heavy rain forced a one-day break.
Landslides and falling rocks made both main routes unsafe, so officials temporarily stopped the journey to keep everyone safe and fix the damaged paths.
Rescue teams on ground
Teams from the Border Roads Organization jumped in fast to repair tracks, while Mountain Rescue Teams helped stranded pilgrims at higher camps.
Those stuck at Panchtarni were safely guided down to Baltal—no one left behind.
Yatra runs until in August
Even with the weather hiccup, over 2.35 lakh people have already made it to the Amarnath cave since July 3.
The yatra runs until August 9, with safety efforts still front and center as thousands continue this meaningful trek.