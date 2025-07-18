Amarnath Yatra resumes after rain break, over 2.35 lakh pilgrims

Teams from the Border Roads Organization jumped in fast to repair tracks, while Mountain Rescue Teams helped stranded pilgrims at higher camps. Those stuck at Panchtarni were safely guided down to Baltal—no one left behind.

Even with the weather hiccup, over 2.35 lakh people have already made it to the Amarnath cave since July 3.

The yatra runs until August 9, with safety efforts still front and center as thousands continue this meaningful trek.