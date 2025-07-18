Mumbai locals: Over 26,500 deaths in 10 years

Railways launched 'Zero Death Mission' to tackle this crisis

To tackle this crisis, railways launched the 'Zero Death Mission'—building new foot over bridges, adding boundary walls along risky stretches, shutting down level crossings, and running awareness drives with help from NGOs and celebrities.

While there's been a small drop in trespassing deaths recently, falls and track-crossing accidents are still worryingly common.

Railways say stricter safety rules and more infrastructure upgrades are needed to save more lives.