Delhi to build 47-km integrated transit corridor to ease traffic

Delhi just announced a big move to fix its traffic mess—a 47-km Integrated Transit Corridor with eight new flyovers and underpasses at busy spots like ITO and the Airport. The goal: smoother commutes and less time stuck in jams.

Key roads getting upgrades Key roads like Deshbandhu Gupta Road, ITO intersection, and the NSG junction near IGI Airport Terminal 1 are getting major upgrades.

There'll be a Y-shaped flyover to help airport traffic flow better, plus new underpasses for growing crowds.

Even stretches like Shivaji Marg and Najafgarh-Phirni Road are on the list.

PWD brings in consultants to map things out The Public Works Department (PWD) is bringing in consultants to map things out and crunch the numbers—a phase that'll cost about ₹14.6 crore.

They might even team up with private partners to get it done faster.