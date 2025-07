Delhi: Gold trader robs fellow businessman after drugging him India Jul 18, 2025

A gold trader from Amritsar, Pardeep Kumar, was allegedly drugged and robbed of 1.3kg of gold (worth around ₹13.3 lakh) by fellow trader Prabh Singh at a Paharganj hotel.

Singh had invited Kumar to Delhi for a business deal, then ordered food from a local restaurant—touting its daal as the best—before secretly lacing it with sedatives.

Kumar passed out and woke up to find both Singh and his gold gone.