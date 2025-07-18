Next Article
Thak-thak gang robs NIA officer on Burari flyover
On July 2, a senior NIA officer was robbed by a "thak-thak" gang while driving on the Burari flyover in north Delhi.
Around 9pm a biker flagged him down, pretending his car was leaking oil. As the officer checked his vehicle, two others grabbed his bag—which had a laptop and ₹95,000 cash—and pushed him to the ground.
Robbers return after 10 minutes and toss bag back
The officer got minor injuries but managed to file a police complaint the next day.
The robbers came back about 10 minutes later and tossed the bag onto the road divider; only the laptop was left inside—the cash is still gone.
Police are investigating but haven't made any arrests yet.
The officer wasn't in uniform or using an official car at the time.