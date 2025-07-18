Next Article
Delhi to issue 'pink cards' for free bus rides
Delhi is rolling out "pink cards" for women residents, replacing the old pink ticket system.
With these cards, women can ride city busses for free and as often as they want.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this move will make daily travel smoother and ensure that subsidies only go to actual Delhi residents who use the service, reducing corruption.
High-tech vehicle testing center in Nand Nagri Depot
Alongside the pink card news, Delhi is planning a high-tech vehicle testing center at Nand Nagri Depot.
This place can check up to 72,000 vehicles a year without any human help—Gupta calls it a big step toward cleaner, safer transport and more transparency in how things run.