Delhi to get new riverfront along Munak Canal
Delhi is about to transform a 20km stretch of the Munak Canal into a vibrant riverfront.
For ₹5.6 crore, expect new walking and cycling paths, chill open spaces, and areas for local art and cultural hangouts—all running from UER-II to Inderlok.
A ₹3,000 crore elevated road will also be built
That's not all—the city also plans a ₹3,000 crore elevated road along the canal from Bawana to Inderlok.
The goal? Smoother commutes, less congestion, and safer neighborhoods.
Together, these projects are set to make North and Central Delhi more livable and fun for everyone.