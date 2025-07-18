Next Article
Nurse steals from elderly patient, makes ₹5L withdrawal: Delhi Police
A nurse named Rain Minj allegedly stole checks from 78-year-old Krishna Talwar while working at her home in South Delhi.
The theft came to light when Talwar's bank flagged a suspicious ₹5 lakh withdrawal attempt in Jharkhand, noticing the person at the counter didn't match Talwar's appearance.
After being notified, Talwar quickly filed a police complaint for cheating and theft.
Accused recognized on CCTV footage
Talwar recognized Minj on the bank's CCTV footage and immediately froze three of her accounts to stay safe.
Police have registered a theft case and sent a team to Jharkhand to find Minj, working with local authorities and the placement agency for leads.
The investigation is ongoing as they try to track down the accused nurse.