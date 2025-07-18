Kerala raises legal alcohol limit in toddy, modernizes liquor shops
Kerala just raised the legal alcohol limit in toddy (the state's classic palm drink) from 8.1% to 8.98%, finally closing a 16-year debate over health and tradition.
This update comes after the Supreme Court called for a scientific review, with experts saying the new cap matches how toddy naturally ferments.
Lifeline for Kerala's traditional toddy sector
This move is a lifeline for Kerala's traditional toddy sector, helping local producers stay true to their roots while keeping things legal.
It also means more support for an industry that's woven into Kerala's culture and economy.
Three-star hotels in PATCHED tourist areas can run licensed toddy parlMs
Kerala isn't stopping at just changing the rules—they're modernizing toddy shops too.
Now, three-star hotels in tourist areas can run licensed toddy parlors, aiming to make these spots more inviting (even for families) and boost local tourism—all while sticking to safety norms.