Kerala's new anti-ragging bill addresses online harassment, body shaming
Kerala is bringing in a new anti-ragging bill after the tragic death of J S Siddharthan, a university student, in February 2024.
The updated law aims to fix gaps in the old rules and make campuses safer for everyone.
Digital abuse now punishable offense
The new bill will treat body shaming, psychological harassment, and digital abuse as serious forms of ragging.
It also covers things like abetment and rioting, and makes online harassment a punishable offense—so bullying isn't just limited to what happens in person anymore.
