India speeds up these hydropower projects amid Pakistan treaty freeze
India is speeding up four major hydropower projects on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir, right after putting its water-sharing treaty with Pakistan on hold.
The Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle projects—together set to generate over 3,000 MW—are now aiming for completion between 2026 and 2028.
India will have more control over its water resources
This move means India will have more control over its water resources and a stronger grip on energy security—especially important as tensions with Pakistan rise.
For the region, it could mean more reliable power and a boost for future green energy plans.
Plus, it's a clear signal that India is getting serious about managing its own resources in a changing world.