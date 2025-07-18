Judge linked to burnt cash in home moves Supreme Court India Jul 18, 2025

Justice Yashwant Varma, formerly of the Delhi High Court and now a judge at the Allahabad High Court, is in the spotlight after an inquiry report connected him to a stash of burnt currency found at his official home following a fire on March 14, 2025.

The committee behind the report claimed there was "strong inferential evidence" that he had some control over the money.

Not taking this lightly, Justice Varma has now moved the Supreme Court, arguing that the process was unfair and he wasn't given a proper chance to be heard.

He's also challenging the push for his impeachment, which was recommended by then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.