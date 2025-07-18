Bulandshahr girl, 14, kills self weeks after gang rape India Jul 18, 2025

A 14-year-old girl from Khurja, Bulandshahr, died by suicide on July 15, just weeks after she was allegedly gang-raped by four boys aged 13 to 17.

The assault happened on June 28, when the accused lured her and her little brother out for a bike ride and took them to a secluded spot.

Police registered an FIR for gang rape under relevant laws; one boy was sent to a juvenile home, but two are still missing, while one was cleared in the investigation.