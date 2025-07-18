Bulandshahr girl, 14, kills self weeks after gang rape
A 14-year-old girl from Khurja, Bulandshahr, died by suicide on July 15, just weeks after she was allegedly gang-raped by four boys aged 13 to 17.
The assault happened on June 28, when the accused lured her and her little brother out for a bike ride and took them to a secluded spot.
Police registered an FIR for gang rape under relevant laws; one boy was sent to a juvenile home, but two are still missing, while one was cleared in the investigation.
No suicide note; family lives in extreme poverty
The girl's mother found her hanging at home after work—there was no suicide note. Police are investigating all circumstances around her death.
After the attack, neighbors noticed she became withdrawn and rarely left the house. Her family faces extreme poverty, living without electricity as her mother works daily wages to support them.
Forensic exams are ongoing and the case remains open.