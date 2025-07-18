Next Article
IPL victory celebration stampede kills 11 in Bengaluru: Key facts
A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 people dead and over 50 injured during RCB's IPL victory celebrations.
Things got out of hand after the team announced free passes on social media, drawing huge crowds on the day of the event.
The chaos has led to a judicial investigation and calls for safer venues for big events.
Poor crowd management blamed for disaster
The disaster was blamed on poor crowd management—organizers didn't control entry gates well and only a fraction of security staff were actually at the entrances.
Narrow pathways, flimsy barricades, and ambulances parked far from the scene made things worse, delaying help when it was needed most.
The incident is a tough reminder that better planning is essential for future events.